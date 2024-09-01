Nilsine Partners LLC Has $735,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.69. 2,218,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,237. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.19.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

