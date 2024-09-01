Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $5,396,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in ASML by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.16 on Friday, hitting $903.87. 991,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,936. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $945.48 and its 200 day moving average is $954.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.55%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

