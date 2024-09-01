Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. 4,951,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

