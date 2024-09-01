Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.92 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $125.92 million and $2.19 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,218,766,433.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01595571 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,036,042.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

