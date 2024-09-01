Northland Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

