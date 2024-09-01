NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVACR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

