NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance
NVACR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
NorthView Acquisition Company Profile
