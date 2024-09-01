Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $97,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 902,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

