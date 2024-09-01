Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NTNX opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -902.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $4,858,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 647,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

