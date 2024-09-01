nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.00. 387,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

