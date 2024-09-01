nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,410,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,230,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 876,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,061. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $6,829,595. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

