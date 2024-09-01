nVerses Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1,742.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 2,077,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

