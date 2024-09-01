nVerses Capital LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after buying an additional 684,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

