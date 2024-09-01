nVerses Capital LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.