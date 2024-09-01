nVerses Capital LLC Has $420,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,733 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $4,099,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. 806,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,897. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

