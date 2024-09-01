nVerses Capital LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after buying an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 693,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,450. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

