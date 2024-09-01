nVerses Capital LLC Invests $363,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,555 shares of company stock worth $774,555 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $155.14. 435,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

