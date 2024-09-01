nVerses Capital LLC Invests $397,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.