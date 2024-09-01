nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,335 shares of company stock worth $36,748,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

UTHR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.55. The stock had a trading volume of 464,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,510. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $365.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

