nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after buying an additional 218,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

INSM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 1,721,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $80.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

