nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,996 shares of company stock worth $24,596,606 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,078. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

