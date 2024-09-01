NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

