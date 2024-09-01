NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

