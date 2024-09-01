NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.12 or 1.00021653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.