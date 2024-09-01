Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0548 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $367.78 million and $6.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.40 or 0.04258994 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00038457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05540891 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $5,658,844.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

