Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 5,992 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. 28,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

