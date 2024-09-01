Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1,697.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $385.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $423.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

