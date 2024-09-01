Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,874,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,293. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

