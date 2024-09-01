Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.60.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
