Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $818,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.47. 20,377,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,529,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

