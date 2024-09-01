Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.47% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $69,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 418,013 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

