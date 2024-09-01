Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,360,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $97.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

