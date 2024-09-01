Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $22,628,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 1.2 %

SHEL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $71.66. 3,847,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

