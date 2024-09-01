Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 79 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

