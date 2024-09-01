OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.62

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.27.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 34.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.04.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. are scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

