Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

