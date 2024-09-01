Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Up 20.9% in August

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oculis stock. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Oculis Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.00 on Friday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

