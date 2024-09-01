Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Okta by 639.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.