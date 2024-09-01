Omni Network Price Down 23.3% This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00011493 BTC on exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $86.01 million and $7.06 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 6.77746179 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $6,967,925.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.