OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Price Performance

About OncoCyte

OCX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

