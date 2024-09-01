ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Increased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $77,634,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.5 %

ONEOK stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

