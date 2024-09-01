Oppenheimer Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $575.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.36.

UTHR stock opened at $363.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.47. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $365.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $997,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,335 shares of company stock worth $36,748,759. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

