Oppenheimer Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $365.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.47.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.