Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Organo Price Performance

ORGJF stock remained flat at C$45.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.88. Organo has a 52-week low of C$45.80 and a 52-week high of C$45.80.

Get Organo alerts:

About Organo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.