Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 42,388,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,472,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

