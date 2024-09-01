Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.