Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 337,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

