Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.72. 2,988,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,995. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

