Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.72. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

