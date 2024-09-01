Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises about 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $31,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

