Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Bank of America

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 515,299 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.